One person was killed, two others seriously injured in crash southwestern Illinois crash

A 74-year-old Marissa man was killed and two other people were seriously injured early Wednesday in an accident on Illinois 13 near New Athens.

The identity of the man who died was not released pending notification of his family.

A 71-year-old passenger in his car, Debra Waterland of Wheaton, and the driver of the other car, Eddie Lopes, 41, of Marissa, were taken by helicopter to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a release from Illinois State Police.

The accident happened at 7:28 a.m., about one-half mile south of the intersection of Illinois 156. The roadway was closed for about three hours after the accident.

State police said their preliminary investigation shows the 74-year-old man’s vehicle, heading southeast on Illinois 13, ran off the road then crossed back onto the road, striking Lopes’ vehicle head-on in the northbound lane.

The crash is still under investigation.