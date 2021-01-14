St. Clair County man hospitalized with serious injuries following I-55 crash

A Belleville man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Madison County on Wednesday.

Brian Pursell, 40, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet and crashed on I-55 southbound at mile marker 15.5, according to an Illinois State Police news release. Pursell was found by Illinois State Police at 10:27 p.m Wednesday. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

All southbound lanes were shut down for approximately 45 minutes during the traffic crash investigation. Charges are pending the investigation, police said.