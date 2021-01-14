Metro-East News

St. Clair County man hospitalized with serious injuries following I-55 crash

A Belleville man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Madison County on Wednesday.

Brian Pursell, 40, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet and crashed on I-55 southbound at mile marker 15.5, according to an Illinois State Police news release. Pursell was found by Illinois State Police at 10:27 p.m Wednesday. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

All southbound lanes were shut down for approximately 45 minutes during the traffic crash investigation. Charges are pending the investigation, police said.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
