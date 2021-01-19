COVID forces organizers to postpone this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Belleville

Belleville’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The annual downtown Belleville event, hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Michael P. Keeley, Division, 1 St. Clair County, usually happens in March.

Organizers of the event are looking for a possible date in late summer or early fall of this year, according to Patrick Hume, the organization’s communication director and parade co-chairperson.

The parade’s postponement has also been posted to the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Michael P. Keeley Divison 1’s Facebook page and website.

For more information about this event, please contact Patrick Hume, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Michael P. Keeley Division 1, at 618-344-2148.