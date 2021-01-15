Coroner releases identify of southwestern Illinois man killed in Wednesday crash

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

The man who was killed in a head-on collision on Illinois 13 near New Athens Wednesday was from Columbia, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Charles L. Wisely, who drove one of the cars in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:30 a.m., Dye said.

Two others were flown to hospitals with serious injuries. One was a 71-year old woman who was a passenger in the car driven by Wisely. A 41-year-old Marissa man driving the other car was also seriously injured.

There was no immediate medical update on their conditions.

The accident happened at 7:28 a.m., about one-half mile south of the intersection of Illinois 156, Illinois State Police said. The roadway was closed for about three hours after the collision.

The crash is still under investigation.