Passing motorist jumps from car to help Collinsville police apprehend fleeing man

The Collinsville Police Department got a little help from one of its friends on Friday.

According to a message on the Collinsville Police Department’s Facebook page, an officer made a traffic stop on St. Louis Road, which resulted in one of the three occupants jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

After a lengthy search and foot pursuit, this individual was apprehended in the Greenwood subdivision. But the suspect was not apprehended by a Collinsville officer. Instead, a passing motorist jumped from his vehicle and tackled the fleeing man.

The statement did not include information about the man who was fleeing police.

Police also didn’t release the name of the man who helped them because he “didn’t stick around for accolades, he simply got back in his vehicle and drove away,” Facebook post said.

“To this man, we offer our sincere thanks,” the statement said. “Community partnerships and cooperation is what it takes to ensure we achieve our goal of being the safest city in the region. Plus, our officers were a little tired.”