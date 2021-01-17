15-year-old girl killed in single-car crash on interstate near East St. Louis

A 15-year-old girl died and five other Missouri teenagers were seriously injured in a single-car crash early Sunday on Interstate 55/70 in East St. Louis.

The accident occurred about 12:55 a.m., according to an Illinois State Police news release. It involved a black 2015 Infiniti Q40.

“For an unknown reason, (the driver) lost control of the vehicle, drove through the guardrail on the left shoulder, overturned and rolled into the westbound lanes,” the release stated. “A passenger ... was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Police aren’t identifying the 15-year-old passenger from Barnhart, Missouri, who died; or two other 15-year-old passengers from St. Louis who were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Driver Kevin Zamacona, 18, and two other passengers, Cameron K. Sherzai, 19, and Joseph R. Alwaeli, 18, all of St. Louis, also were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with serious injuries.

“The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 and the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) are continuing the investigation,” the release stated. “No further information will be disseminated at this time.”