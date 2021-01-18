Here are five virtual events to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. today

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday.

Here are five virtual events that you can attend to commemorate the life and contributions of the late civil rights leader, who was born Jan. 15, 1929:

▪ 2021 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Celebration: Inspired by a Movement — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Free online virtual event at slam.org/mlkfreedomcelebration. Presentation inspired by depictions of King and the civil rights movement by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Moneta Sleet Jr. Local Black artists respond to his photographs from the Museum’s collection through music, dance and theatrical performances. Sponsored by the Saint Louis Art Museum. slam.org

▪ ‘Healing Conversations’: Honoring the Accomplishments and the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Online via Zoom and Facebook Live. Join Senior Pastor, Rev. J. Kevin James Jr., guest speaker for a special MLK event. Tune in on United Congregations of the Metro East or New Life in Christ Facebook pages. Presented by New Life in Christ Church, O’Fallon Metro East NAACP and United Congregations of the Metro East. facebook.com/events/727525984836635

▪ 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration — 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Online via Zoom. Pastor Miki King will bring “The Message of a King.” Remember and continue the fight for freedom. Event hosted by Mt. Joy Church in Edwardsville. Free and open to the public. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85318111313?pwd=OTJXM2tTTEtLK1hmNDc3TDhjY2d0Zz09, Meeting ID 853 1811 1313, Passcode: 305757. 618-656-7219 or facebook.com/events/994347374307442

▪ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Program Observance — Noon Monday, Jan. 18. East St. Louis virtual event via Facebook Live. Theme: Equality and Justice: Universal Stepping Stone Towards Peace. Special remarks from Rev. Donna Baxter-Hilliard, Pastor of Greater Faith Christian Church. Open to the public. facebook.com/ESTLMLKCommemoration

▪ King Day: A Virtual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday — Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Free online event. The National Civil Rights Museum will showcase King’s work, the history of how the national holiday came to be, and how the museum has celebrated the holiday in past years. Features musical performances by Memphis musicians Garry Goin, TykeT, Karen Brown, Adajyo and more. Presentation includes scholarly insight on Dr. King’s life and legacy and a reading of children’s book “My Uncle Martin’s Big Heart” by Angela Farris Watkins. kingday.org