Two southwestern Illinois men killed in fatal car crash, state police say

Two men from southern Illinois were killed Saturday afternoon in a car crash.

The identities of the 51-year-old man from Baldwin and the 39-year-old man from Caseyville have not been released while their families are still being alerted.

They were traveling east on North Main Street in Lenzburg when the 51-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign around 4:12 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

The car hit another vehicle, driven by a Waterloo man, which caused the first car to overturn, ejecting both the driver and the passenger. The Waterloo man was not injured.

The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The 39-year-old passenger was taken to a local area hospital where he died.