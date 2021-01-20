Lanes on I-55, I-64 will be closed near Poplar Street Bridge

Illinois commuters who normally travel on eastbound Interstate-55/64 through East St. Louis may need to consider alternative routes beginning on Feb. 1.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that one of the two outer lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64 and the northbound Piggott Avenue ramp to eastbound Interstate 55/64 will close, Feb. 1, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary to repair the expansion joints and to replace the surface of the bridge that carried I-55/64 over Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis, IDOT said.

The two inside lanes of eastbound I-55/64 will remain open to traffic. The work is expected to be completed by October, according to an IDOT release.

In the meantime, IDOT advises drivers to expect delays or find alternate routes and to pay close attention to changed conditions and signage in the work zones.

The work is part of a larger $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate the bridges in the area.

