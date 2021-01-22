Salaries and wages of Fairview Heights employees added to BND Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Fairview Heights employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was Chief of Police Christopher Locke, who was paid $122,268 according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Locke has worked with the Fairview Heights Police Department since 1994. He was named chief of police in 2018 after serving as the department’s assistant police chief for several years.

Police Captain Charles Beyersdorfer III was the second-highest earner employed by the city, bringing in $120,218, the records show.

Police Lt. Wade Gummersheimer was third on the list with a salary of $113,649.

The fourth-highest earner was Sgt. Jeffrey Peel who earned $112,172. The fifth-highest earner was Police Officer David Kitley, who earned $111,752.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.