Two people from Collinsville killed in car accident on I-270 in St. Louis County

Two Collinsville residents died in a two-car crash late Friday night on Interstate 270 in St. Louis County, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol records.

Natalia Trigg, 33, and Henry Gaston, 39, both from Collinsville, were pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m. at the scene, the highway patrol’s crash report states.

Trigg and Gaston were in a 2011 Chrysler minivan that was struck by a second vehicle. Both cars were traveling southbound on I-270 south of Manchester Road.

The minivan went off the road on the right side and hit a tree, according to the report.

