SIU-Edwardsville police searching for missing former student

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department has issued a missing/endangered person report on a 32-year-old man.

Keaton Bosma, a former student who last attended SIUE in 2014, was last seen at Cougar Village on campus on Dec. 21, 2020. Bosma is described as white, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs between 200 and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Bosma has no identification with him and may be without his prescribed medication. As of May 2020, Bosma’s last known vehicle was a 1994 tan Toyota with Illinois license plate BH 92255.

SIUE Chief of Police Kevin Schmoll said Bosma has had many different addresses in the metro-east area over the years. Schmoll said there were two reports Bosma was trespassing in vacant Cougar Village Apartments this past fall. It is believed he entered the vacant apartments possibly through unsecured doors and or windows to seek shelter.

The SIUE police are attempting to locate him to reunite him with his parents who are actively searching for him. Anyone with information is asked to call the SIUE Police Department at (618) 650-3324.