Salaries and wages of O’Fallon employees added to BND Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of O’Fallon employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was City Manager Walter Denton, who was paid $164,417, according to records provided to the BND from the city through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Denton has served as the city’s administrator since 2002.

Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Eric Van Hook was the second-highest earner employed by the city, bringing in $143,571, the records show.

Van Hook has served as O’Fallon’s police chief since 2013. Before then he was Collinsville’s police chief. In 2019 he was named Illinois Police Chief of the year by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

Director of Community Development Ted Shekell was third on the list with a salary of $124,266.

The fourth-highest paid employee of the city was Director of Parks and Recreation Mary Jeanne Hutchison who was paid $118,470. The fifth-highest earner was Nicholas Stewart, a sergeant with the O’Fallon Police Department who earned $117,270.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.