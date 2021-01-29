Two injured when van collides with school bus in Fairview Heights

Two Fairview Heights residents were injured a full-sized van collided into the rear of a school bus on Bunkum Road Friday morning.

Fairview Heights police said no children were injured in the accident.

Police responded to the crash in the 9100 block of Bunkum Road. They found a full-size Dodge Ram van, driven by Stephen R. Brown 29, of Fairview Heights, had struck the rear of the bus. The bus had stopped with the stop arm extended and lights flashing to pick up students who attend Grant School.

Brown was left trapped inside the van and had to be extricated by first responders from the Fairview Heights and French Village Fire Departments. He suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of the school bus, Robert A. Fowler 31, of Fairview Heights also transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. None of the children on the bus were injured, according to police.

Brown was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.