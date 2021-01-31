Police investigating deaths of woman and son found dead in southwestern Illinois house

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

An East Carondelet woman and here son were found dead in a house on South Seventh Street on Saturday night. Authorities don’t know how they died.

Helen C. Strattmann, 91, and David D. Strattmann, 57, were pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m. and 4:48 p.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

Six agents with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 6, responded to a call about 4:15 p.m. to investigate a report of two bodies in a residence, according to Mindy Carroll, a spokeswoman.

“The cause of death is unknown at this time,” Carroll’s press release stated.

No further details were released.