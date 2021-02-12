Cold delays work on East St. Louis ramp near Poplar Street Bridge

Read Next

Leading up to today, I’ve tried to think of words to introduce this week’s newsletter, considering it’s the first one for Black History Month.







“Black and proud” seemed too cliche, and the traditional “Happy Black History Month” seemed too disingenuous because, well, I’m not happy. I don’t feel anything. And I honestly don’t know how to feel about a month for Black pride, given everything that has happened in the past year, one that took so much away from Black people.







But then I thought about East St. Louis District 189 and a local health department teaming to ensure district staff were vaccinated this week. I thought about an East St. Louis community organization wanting to make Juneteenth a national holiday. I also thought about a church in East St. Louis that partnered with the state to inform residents about the coronavirus vaccine.







Thinking about all of that in this month reiterated to me that Black communities will continue to support each other, even when no one else will.







The more I thought about that, the more I began to feel a little bit of “something” about Black History Month. I still can’t properly define that feeling. I also don’t know if it’s the right feeling to have because I question whether Black people’s support of each other amid a pandemic that has disproportionately adverse effects on us is a trait to be celebrated because we need/have always needed more help that isn’t always accessible to us.







What I do know is that we will always have each other’s backs simply because we’ve always had to.







It’s why the BND is hosting listening sessions for residents in Black communities in the metro-east. We know that no one knows those areas better than the people living in them, and that’s the foundation of our coverage in underserved communities. Our next session, scheduled for Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., is for pastors in the East St. Louis, Cahokia, Centreville and Alorton areas. To RSVP, send an email to jcouch@bnd.com or dsutgrey@bnd.com







Have a story tip or just need to talk? Send me an email @dsutgrey@bnd.com or call me: 618-239-2624







East St. Louis nonprofit to host Black History Month event about Juneteenth

Community Development Sustainable Solutions, a nonprofit in East St. Louis, will host a Black History Month event centered on why Juneteenth should be a national holiday. The virtual event is on Sunday, Feb. 14 at noon and will feature city leaders talking about their support for Juneteenth and efforts to eliminate systemic racism in their communities.







