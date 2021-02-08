Salaries and wages of St. Clair County employees added to BND Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of St. Clair County employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was State’s Attorney Jim Gomric, who was paid $174,407, according to records provided to the BND from the county through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Gomric has served in the role since 2019 when County Chairman Mark Kern nominated him to replace former State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly, who resigned after being named director of the Illinois State Police.

Director of Administration Debra Moore was the second-highest earner employed at $159,727, the records show.

Rick Stubblefield, executive director of St. Clair County’s Intergovernmental Grants and Economic Development departments, was third on the list with a salary of $138,922.

The fourth-highest earner was Director of Information Technology Jeffrey Sandusky who earned $138,795. The fifth fifth-highest earner was Alan Haake, a lieutenant with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department who earned $131,509.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.