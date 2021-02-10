Valentine’s Day events, concerts, blood drives & fish fries on southwest IL calendar

Noon Thursday, Feb. 11, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ PCs for People — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. East St. Louis Public Library, 5300 State St., East St. Louis. PCs for People fixes up used computers for folks who need them Apply today to pick one up at this drive-thru event. Qualifications: If income us at 200% of poverty level or less or if government assistance is received. Limited financial aid is available to reduce the $80 cost of the computer package to as little as $20. Pre-order your computer at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil. For more information: pcsforpeople.org/eligibility, southernillinois@pcsforpeople.org or 216-777-4441.

▪ Mardi Gras-Fton 2021 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Drifters’ Eats & Drinks, 1505 W. Main St., Grafton. The 2nd annual Drifters’ Bangin’ Noise Parade will leave Drifters’ parking lot at 2 p.m., led by a brass band. Everyone is asked to bring pots and pans or whatever you want to play, and everyone is welcome. Wear your best Mardi Gras-fton costume or come as you are. There will a prize for the best costume. The parade will march down to the Hawg Pit, where the party continues. facebook.com/events/2266108646856377

▪ Galentine’s Market at The Old Bakery Beer Company — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Come shop local at Old Bakery Beer with a variety of vendors to get you in the holiday spirit. From jewelry and candles to jams and sweets there is something for everyone. Enjoy a variety of Galentine’s (and Valentine’s Day) food and drink specials all weekend long. Limited indoor seating available. oldbakerybeer.com/event-calendar

▪ Belleville Public School District #118 Kindergarten Registration — By appointment, Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19. Registration will include those children who will be five years of age on or before Sept. 1 and who reside within the school district. Parents are requested to bring the certified copy of the child’s birth certificate at the time of registration along with three proofs of residence. Physical and immunization forms will be distributed at this time. Parents may register their children by calling the school to make an appointment from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. In addition to this week, each elementary school will conduct a night registration in conjunction with the March or April PTA meetings. Parents should contact their school office for the exact time and date.

▪ Southwestern Illinois College Red Bud Campus annual Poetry Contest — Through 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Individuals of all ages are invited to showcase their creative abilities in the contest through poetry. Divisions for entries are as follows: adult, high school, eighth grade, seventh grade, sixth grade, fifth grade and fourth grade. Each contestant is allowed to submit one poem and all entries must be turned in with a completed entry form by 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Entry forms can be found online at swic.edu/poetry-contest. Submissions can be mailed to Amy Brockman, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221, or turned in to the SWIC Red Bud Campus Student Development Office, Room 175.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Chuck Flowers: Love Notes — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Chuck Flowers returns to the Blue Strawberry for Valentine’s weekend with “Love Notes,” a sophisticated take on some of the world’s most romantic, intimate and well-known love songs. Ballads for sure, but also fun, surprising and joyful up-tempo expressions of The Valentine Force. It takes two to be in a relationship, and special guest Kim Fuller Barnes dons the role of partner in sometimes moving, sometimes hilarious duets. Tickets start at $15 for live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Saint Louis Ballet presents: ‘LOVE (and ballet) in the time of Corona’ — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14. Online streaming event. The global pandemic challenges the company to perform in new ways, to bring you a fresh and romantic performance that’s safe for both dancers and audience members alike. “LOVE (and ballet) in the time of Corona” features solos and small ensembles in new work set to Bach’s French and English Suites. Plus new renditions from the classical repertoire – Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Coppelia – round out a program that’s intimate, beautiful and crafted for the times in which we live. Tickets are free; one per household. stlouisballet.org/loveinthetimeofcorona

▪ Charles and Nikki Glenn: On Valentine’s Eve — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Singer Charles Glenn and his wife Nikki Glenn (singer and jazz violinist) bring their outsize talents (they put together great shows), charm and humor to bear on jazz standards, rock classics (part of Charles’s early world) rendered acoustically, pop favorites and sparkling jazz violin. With backing by some of our best. Tickets start at $20 for live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Janet Evra: Janet Evra on Valentine’s Night — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Janet Evra and her band return to Blue Strawberry for Valentine’s Day with Jazz, Bossa Nova, Latin and pop. Three-Course Dinner and a Show. Tickets start at $20 for live performance, $20 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The St. Louis Jewish Film Festival pre-release: ‘Six Minutes to Midnight’ — Wednesday, Feb. 17, through Wednesday, Feb. 24. Virtual event. The St. Louis Jewish Film Festival presents a special pre-release virtual screening of “Six Minutes to Midnight” starring Oscar-winning actress Dame Judy Dench. Preorder tickets now to watch this film anytime between Feb. 17 through Feb. 24 by visiting https://jccstl.com/arts-ideas/st-louis-jewish-film-festival/. This special screening requires separate purchase and is not included in any festival or sponsor passes. For more information contact Diane Maier at 314-442-3190 or dmaier@jccstl.org.

▪ Walter Parks: Swamp Blues — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. If you share with Blue Strawberry a genre-agnostic appreciation of the cabaret form (his calling is swamp blues and Americana), there is no one doing it better than Walter Parks. His show is a pure and incandescent enchantment, a joy and a thrill of consummate artistry. Tickets start at $15 for live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Gibault Catholic High School, 501 Columbia Ave., Waterloo. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Roberts Motors, 4350 N. Alby St., Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave., Alton. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Madison County Admin. Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Legal and Financial Planning — Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. This program will cover information for families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Topics covered will include: making legal plans that fit your needs; legal documents you’ll need and what they mean for all of you; how to find legal and financial assistance; practical strategies for making a long-term plan of care; tax deductions and credits; government programs that can help pay for care. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Live from The Sheldon: Marquise Knox — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Online streaming event. With a deep-seated reverence for traditional blues music, but with a style all his own, St. Louis-native Marquise Knox has quickly become one of today’s most acclaimed blues musicians. To watch “Live From The Sheldon,” follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages, and subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels.

▪ ‘Searching for the Sacred: An Eastern Approach to Hope and Healing’ — 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Online event. In a world where pain and suffering are an integral part of life, internationally known author, scholar and speaker Paul Coutinho, PhD, offers spiritual insights and remedies. Cost: $30. For information or to register: fullerdome.org.

▪ ‘Maps and Top Hats’ — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey. Learn how to read a compass and navigate the outdoors. Bring yourself or a team of up to six people to learn how to navigate unfamiliar terrain. You’ll be tasked with searching for Abraham Lincoln and learning about him on President’s Day. Courses based on hiking difficulty. Cost: $2 per person per course. For more information or to register: thenatureinstitute.org

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Effective Communication Strategies — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ ‘Who Wants to be a Good Public Speaker?’ — 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Online via Zoom. Multi-experienced communicator, facilitator and emcee D.C. Cooper will provide tips on how to improve one’s public speaking skills in front of one or 1,000 people. Zoom meeting ID 920 4351 1762. facebook.com/events/439273007266188

▪ February Neighbor Night: Habitat Strike Team — 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Virtual event. Learn from the National Great Rivers Research & Education Center Habitat Strike Team and their partners (Illinois Recreational Access Program) about their roles in active ecological restoration and habitat management in the southwestern Illinois region. To register: https://conta.cc/3qMbTen. To learn more about NGRREC, visit ngrrec.org.

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Fee: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ An Evening with Deon Thomas: The Voice of Illini Basketball — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Online event. Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Deon Thomas, the voice of Illini basketball, and learn more about him in his own words. The 90-minute event included his presentation, “Illinois Basketball: Past, Present, Future.” There will also be a VIP event auction for an opportunity to interact with Thomas through a private, 30-minute VIP Zoom chat following the presentation. General admission for the presentation is $25. For information: ngrrec.org

▪ Introduction to Beekeeping — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Virtual event. This class is a comprehensive introduction to the fascinating and complex life of the honey bee colony and the fundamentals of managing a hive of bees as a beekeeper. The topics covered include: Bee Biology and Colony Behavior, Equipment You Will Need, Your First Hive – Acquiring Bees and Hive Setup, Opening and Inspecting your Hive, Pest Management and The Beekeeping Year: Seasonal Management Activities. Your enrollment includes textbook and other related resources. For information or to register: stclairbees.com

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. These classes teach relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options including unmedicated, medicated and epidural will be discussed. Class discussions of inductions and Cesarean sections are also included. Both mother and her support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. The class will also cover Infant Care and Safe Sleep. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out and dine-in. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carry-out. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash or check only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508.

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Carry-out only, limited menu. Fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, mac & cheese. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Orders taken in person or by calling 618-539-4720.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Call-in and carry-out only. 618-667-8387.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600. Stop in to pick up or dine in. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out and dine-in available. Lunch available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Worth the Drive

▪ Missouri Bicentennial Photography Exhibit — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Thursday, Feb. 11, through Tuesday, March 2. Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center, 66 S. Main St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. The My Missouri 2021 Photography Exhibition features 200 photographs from both professionals and amateurs selected from over 1000 entries for this exhibit. They showcase the geographic and cultural landscapes of Missouri. The exhibition captures Missouri glory in all the four seasons and provides an opportunity to reflect upon the state’s rich diversity and the many things its people share. Free admission. visitstegen.com