Salaries and wages of Belle Valley School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Belle Valley School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was District Superintendent R. Dane Gale, who was paid $128,670, according to records provided to the BND from the school district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Middle School Principal Tamara Lynn Leib was the second-highest earner employed by the district, bringing in $126,517, the records show.

Elementary School Principal Cindy Callahan was third with a salary of $92,445.

The district’s fourth-highest earner was Chief School Business Official Joan McKay at $86,235. The fifth-highest earner was Mary Ferguson, a teacher, who earned $77,945.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.