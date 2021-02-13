St. Clair County tweaks COVID vaccine process after ineligible people made appointments

St. Clair County officials said Saturday they are making changes to COVID-19 vaccination scheduling a day after hundreds of ineligible people made appointments.

On Friday, an estimated 800 people who were not eligible under state and county vaccination guidelines had scheduled appointments through a link and password that officials believe was shared via email, text message and social media. They were turned away, and no vaccine doses were wasted, according to county leaders.

Herb Simmons, county emergency management agency director, said Saturday that the county is working with the appointment scheduling vendor “to address the issue that took place.”

In the meantime, the county is changing how it contacts residents to schedule appointments after they sign up for the St. Clair County vaccine waitlist, according to Simmons. (Join the waitlist through a form available online at health.co.st-clair.il.us or by calling 618-825-4447.)

“Our message is that if you haven’t received the message from the the St. Clair County Health Department, or from the county hospitals that are helping with this mission, then you shouldn’t attempt to sign up using a link from another person,” Simmons said in an email to the Belleville News-Democrat.

Return to bnd.com for more information on this story as it becomes available.