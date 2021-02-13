What southwest Illinois weather advisory means for travel, COVID testing, vaccinations

Metro-east counties announced COVID-19 testing site closures and vaccination appointment cancellations as the National Weather Service issued wind chill and snow advisories for southwestern Illinois.

“Very dangerous” wind chills as low as 20 below zero are expected into Monday. Between 2-6 inches of snow, which could cause travel difficulties, are also in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service’s advisories from Saturday.

The advisory for cold started Saturday night, while the potential-for-slippery-road-conditions advisory starts Sunday morning. Both advisories remain in effect until Monday night.

These COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Sunday due to the weather:

St. Clair Square mall in Fairview Heights





CYHS-Coordinated Youth & Human Services at 2106 Madison Ave. in Granite City





Bond County Fairgrounds at 1224 Midway Drive in Greenville





St. Clair County leaders said Saturday that vaccine clinics at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds mass vaccination site and the county service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville will be closed on Monday because of the forecast. Officials with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said the county would be rescheduling residents’ Monday vaccination appointments throughout the week.

Find the latest information on the weather forecast from the National Weather Service at weather.gov.