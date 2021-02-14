Forecast calls for heavy snow, dangerously low temperatures in southwestern Illinois

Southwestern Illinois could get 6 to 9 inches of snow through midnight Monday, according to a revised forecast from the National Weather Service.

The weather service earlier this weekend said up to 3 to 6 inches were possible, but changed the forecast Sunday.

A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday across the St. Louis and southwest Illinois regions, including St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Clinton, Randolph and Bond counties.

Dangerously cold temperatures will also continue, with the wind chill in some areas down to 20 below zero.

“The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible, “ the National Weather Service stated. “ If travel is necessary, make sure to exercise extreme caution.”

St. Clair County leaders said Saturday that vaccine clinics at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds mass vaccination site and the county service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville will be closed on Monday.

Officials with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said the county would be rescheduling residents’ Monday vaccination appointments throughout the week.

In Illinois, you can get the latest road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, to to traveler.modot.org/map/ or call 1-888-275-6636.