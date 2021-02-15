‘Snow falling onto sub-freezing roads.’ Officials urging southwestern IL to stay home

Meteorologists, transportation officials and leaders from metro-east towns urged residents to avoid driving Monday amid a “major winter storm” in southwestern Illinois, St. Louis and central Missouri.

Warnings about “very dangerous” wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero and 5 to 9 inches of snow continue into Tuesday for St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Randolph, Monroe, Bond and Washington counties, according to the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office.

“This is a dangerous situation due to the combination of poor road conditions and very cold temperatures,” the latest National Weather Service advisory stated. “Travel could be very difficult, and potentially life threatening if you become stranded.

“Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation warned just before 8 a.m. Monday that road conditions “wildly vary” across its metro-east district. “We have full crews out, but the temps and winds are presenting major challenges,” IDOT District 8 stated in a tweet.

By 10:15 a.m., the National Weather Service St. Louis office was recommending residents across the region stay off the roads. “Snow falling onto sub-freezing roads is making roads very slick and more snow is on its way today,” the agency stated. “Keep yourself, your neighbors, and emergency workers safe by staying home.”

Officials from Belleville and the Lebanon Police Department joined in the calls for people to avoid travel Monday. Some towns suspended trash collection Monday due to the conditions, including O’Fallon, Mascoutah and Carlyle. The Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also announced its office would be closed Monday because of the weather and that appointments would be rescheduled.

Find the latest road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com, traveler.modot.org or by calling 1-888-275-6636, and get the latest forecast at weather.gov.

Where to find warming centers in southwestern Illinois

Warming centers are available for anyone who needs to seek shelter from the cold conditions, according to the United Way of Greater St. Louis and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, including the following locations:

Salvation Army of St. Clair County, 20 Glory Place in Belleville. 618-235-7378.

Belleville Public Library, 121 East Washington St. in Belleville. 618-234-0441.

Belleville Public Library West Branch, 3414 West Main St. in Belleville. 618-233-4366.

Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons, 201 North Church St. in Belleville. 618-234-4410.

Illinois Division of Rehabilitation Services Belleville, 601 South High St. in Belleville. 618-235-5300.

Cahokia Public Library District, 140 Cahokia Park Drive in Cahokia. 618-332-1491.

Cahokia Senior Nutrition Center, 190 Cahokia Park Drive in Cahokia. 618-337-9515.

Collinsville Public Library, 408 West Main St. in Collinsville. 618-344-1112.

Collinsville Township Senior Citizens Center, 420 East Main St. in Collinsville. 618-344-7787.

City of East St. Louis, 301 River Park Drive in East St. Louis. 618-482-6600.

Salvation Army East St. Louis Service Center, 616 North 16th St. in East St. Louis. 618-874-3136.

East St. Louis Public Library, 5300 State St. in East St. Louis. 618-397-0991.

Fairmont City Library, 4444 Collinsville Road in East St. Louis. 618-482-3966.

Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizens Center, 6755 State St. in East St. Louis. 618-293-6700.

Lessie Bates Davis Continuum of Life, 1274 North 37th St. in East St. Louis. 618-271-2522.

Lessie Bates Davis Mary Brown Community Center, 606 North 15th St. in East St. Louis. 618-875-2131.

Centreville Township, 4831 Bond Ave. in East St. Louis. 618-874-1034.

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 South Kansas St. in Edwardsville. 618-692-7556.

Edwardsville Police Department, 400 North Main St. in Edwardsville. 618-656-2131.

Illinois Department of Human Services St. Clair County East St. Louis Family Center, 225 North 9th St. in East St. Louis. 618-583-2300.

Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights. 618-489-2070.

Caseyville Township Office of General Assistance, 10001 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights. 618-398-6248.

Salvation Army Southwest Madison County, 3007 East 23rd St. in Granite City. 618-451-7957.

Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave. in Granite City. 618-452-6238.

Community Care Center, Inc., 1818 Cleveland Boulevard in Granite City. 618-876-8770.

Granite City Township, 2060 A Delmar Ave. in Granite City. 618-877-0513.

Chouteau Township Hall, 906 Thorngate Drive in Granite City. 618-931-0360.

Illinois Department of Human Services Madison County Granite City Family Community Center, 1925 Madison Ave. in Granite City. 618-877-9200.

City of O’Fallon, 285 North Seven Hills Road in O’Fallon. 618-624-4500.

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza in O’Fallon. 618-632-3783.