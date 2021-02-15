Metro-East News

‘Snow falling onto sub-freezing roads.’ Officials urging southwestern IL to stay home

Meteorologists, transportation officials and leaders from metro-east towns urged residents to avoid driving Monday amid a “major winter storm” in southwestern Illinois, St. Louis and central Missouri.

Warnings about “very dangerous” wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero and 5 to 9 inches of snow continue into Tuesday for St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Randolph, Monroe, Bond and Washington counties, according to the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office.

“This is a dangerous situation due to the combination of poor road conditions and very cold temperatures,” the latest National Weather Service advisory stated. “Travel could be very difficult, and potentially life threatening if you become stranded.

“Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation warned just before 8 a.m. Monday that road conditions “wildly vary” across its metro-east district. “We have full crews out, but the temps and winds are presenting major challenges,” IDOT District 8 stated in a tweet.

By 10:15 a.m., the National Weather Service St. Louis office was recommending residents across the region stay off the roads. “Snow falling onto sub-freezing roads is making roads very slick and more snow is on its way today,” the agency stated. “Keep yourself, your neighbors, and emergency workers safe by staying home.”

Officials from Belleville and the Lebanon Police Department joined in the calls for people to avoid travel Monday. Some towns suspended trash collection Monday due to the conditions, including O’Fallon, Mascoutah and Carlyle. The Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also announced its office would be closed Monday because of the weather and that appointments would be rescheduled.

Find the latest road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com, traveler.modot.org or by calling 1-888-275-6636, and get the latest forecast at weather.gov.

Where to find warming centers in southwestern Illinois

Warming centers are available for anyone who needs to seek shelter from the cold conditions, according to the United Way of Greater St. Louis and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, including the following locations:

Lexi Cortes
The metro-east is home for investigative reporter Lexi Cortes. She was raised in Granite City, graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2014 and now lives in Collinsville. Lexi joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 2014 and has won multiple state awards for her investigative and community service reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
