Building materials supplier R.P. Lumber in Edwardsville catches fire amid snowstorm

A fire started Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the building materials supplier R.P. Lumber in Edwardsville amid frigid temperatures and snow.

A large fire was reported at the Edwardsville building materials supplier R.P. Lumber on Monday as frigid temperatures and snow hit the region.

The Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District in East Alton announced the fire at R.P. Lumber in a post on Facebook just after 1 p.m. Monday.

“Hope everyone on scene stays safe during this cold weather,” the fire protection district stated. “If you are heading to Edwardsville, please stay out of the area.”

A police communications worker in Edwardsville confirmed the Edwardsville Fire Department was out working a fire at R.P. Lumber around 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, over 1,500 Ameren Illinois customers, or 12% of those with Ameren service in Edwardsville, were reporting power outages Monday. An Ameren Illinois representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

