Metro-East News

Find shelter from the dangerous cold at these warming centers in southwestern Illinois

Warming centers are available across the metro-east for anyone who needs to seek shelter from the cold conditions.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services maintains a list of locations, including those in southwestern Illinois.

It recommends people call ahead before going to a warming center because there could be COVID-19 related changes in operation.

Here are warming centers in Belleville, Cahokia, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Granite City and O’Fallon, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services:

Profile Image of Lexi Cortes
Lexi Cortes
The metro-east is home for investigative reporter Lexi Cortes. She was raised in Granite City, graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2014 and now lives in Collinsville. Lexi joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 2014 and has won multiple state awards for her investigative and community service reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service