Find shelter from the dangerous cold at these warming centers in southwestern Illinois

Warming centers are available across the metro-east for anyone who needs to seek shelter from the cold conditions.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services maintains a list of locations, including those in southwestern Illinois.

It recommends people call ahead before going to a warming center because there could be COVID-19 related changes in operation.

Here are warming centers in Belleville, Cahokia, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Granite City and O’Fallon, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services:

Salvation Army of St. Clair County, 20 Glory Place in Belleville. 618-235-7378.

Belleville Public Library, 121 East Washington St. in Belleville. 618-234-0441.

Belleville Public Library West Branch, 3414 West Main St. in Belleville. 618-233-4366.

Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons, 201 North Church St. in Belleville. 618-234-4410.

Illinois Division of Rehabilitation Services Belleville, 601 South High St. in Belleville. 618-235-5300.

Cahokia Public Library District, 140 Cahokia Park Drive in Cahokia. 618-332-1491.

Cahokia Senior Nutrition Center, 190 Cahokia Park Drive in Cahokia. 618-337-9515.

Collinsville Public Library, 408 West Main St. in Collinsville. 618-344-1112.

Collinsville Township Senior Citizens Center, 420 East Main St. in Collinsville. 618-344-7787.

City of East St. Louis, 301 River Park Drive in East St. Louis. 618-482-6600.

Salvation Army East St. Louis Service Center, 616 North 16th St. in East St. Louis. 618-874-3136.

East St. Louis Public Library, 5300 State St. in East St. Louis. 618-397-0991.

Fairmont City Library, 4444 Collinsville Road in East St. Louis. 618-482-3966.

Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizens Center, 6755 State St. in East St. Louis. 618-293-6700.

Lessie Bates Davis Continuum of Life, 1274 North 37th St. in East St. Louis. 618-271-2522.

Lessie Bates Davis Mary Brown Community Center, 606 North 15th St. in East St. Louis. 618-875-2131.

Centreville Township, 4831 Bond Ave. in East St. Louis. 618-874-1034.

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 South Kansas St. in Edwardsville. 618-692-7556.

Edwardsville Police Department, 400 North Main St. in Edwardsville. 618-656-2131.

Illinois Department of Human Services St. Clair County East St. Louis Family Center, 225 North 9th St. in East St. Louis. 618-583-2300.

Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights. 618-489-2070.

Caseyville Township Office of General Assistance, 10001 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights. 618-398-6248.

Salvation Army Southwest Madison County, 3007 East 23rd St. in Granite City. 618-451-7957.

Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave. in Granite City. 618-452-6238.

Community Care Center, Inc., 1818 Cleveland Boulevard in Granite City. 618-876-8770.

Granite City Township, 2060 A Delmar Ave. in Granite City. 618-877-0513.

Chouteau Township Hall, 906 Thorngate Drive in Granite City. 618-931-0360.

Illinois Department of Human Services Madison County Granite City Family Community Center, 1925 Madison Ave. in Granite City. 618-877-9200.

City of O’Fallon, 285 North Seven Hills Road in O’Fallon. 618-624-4500.

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza in O’Fallon. 618-632-3783.