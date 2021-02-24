IDOT announces lane closures on I-255 in Madison County

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced lane closures on Interstate 255 between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue near Edwardsville will begin March 8, weather permitting.

The lane closures are necessary for bridge deck repairs and both directions will be reduced to a single lane of traffic, according to IDOT. The project is expected to be completed by September.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone and are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.