Over 31,000 persons have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in southwestern Illinois

COVID summary for Saturday, Feb. 27

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday, St. Clair County has administered over 56,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

The region, meanwhile, has administered over 133,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and fully vaccinated 31,318 residents, up 1,933 from the previous report of 29,385.

The area’s 7-day average positivity rate for the coronavirus stands at 3.9% down from 4.1%

Saturday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 91 in St. Clair, Madison and Monroe counties. No report from Clinton, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

New deaths: 1 in Madison County

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Friday): 133,839 (+5,867)

Daily positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 4.4% (+0.9)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 3.9% (-0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 85 (-15) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 8 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Friday): 27% (+1.0)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data Saturday

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data Saturday

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 58 new positives, 0 new deaths, 828 new tests administered

Total overall: 27,942 positives, 445 deaths, 285,015 test administered, 26,945 recoveries, 58 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on ventilators.

Vaccines administered: 56,108

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.87% of 261,059 persons

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 1 to their 90s. Of the 58 new positives, 25 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Sycamore Village in Swansea reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 4% (+0.3); 7-day average — 3.6% (-0.3), according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 26 new positives, 1 new death (man in his 40s), 1,073 new tests administered

Total overall: 27,478 positives, 459 deaths, 260,687 tests administered, 24,972 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 47,562

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.85%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 1 to their 70s. Of the 26 new positives, 10 were under the age of 19.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 7.1% (+0.7); 7-day average — 6.2% (same)

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 5,556 positives, 89 deaths, 5,420 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized as of Thursday

Vaccines administered: 9,421 as of Friday

% of population fully vaccinated: 7.6%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 1.4% (-0.8); 7-day average — 2.6% (+0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 3,974 positives, 82 deaths, 3,874 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized as of Thursday

Vaccines administered: 7,537 as of Friday

% of population fully vaccinated: 8.06%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 0.7% (-1); 7-day average — 1.3% (-0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 7 new positives, no new deaths

Total overall: 4,085 positives, 91 deaths, 19 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 6,964 as of Friday

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.56%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 2.3% (+0.9); 7-day average — 3.4% (-0.4)

BOND COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 2,057 positives, 21 deaths, 43,408 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 3,261 as of Friday

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.59%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 2.4% (+1.2); 7-day average — 1.8% (+0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 1,590 positives, 27 deaths, 1,559 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 2,986 as of Friday

% of population fully vaccinated: 5.06%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 3% (-0.3); 7-day average — 7.2% (-1.9)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 4,495 positives, 108 deaths, 3,870 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 12,197 as of Friday

% of population fully vaccinated: 10.54%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 5.4% (+4.5); 7-day average — 3.6% (+0.6)

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 2,466 positives, 45 deaths, 25,755 tests administered, 2,413 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 6,323 as of Friday

% of population fully vaccinated: 9.57%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 5.1% (+3.6); 7-day average — 2.5% (-0.1)

PERRY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 3,145 positives, 60 deaths, 3,042 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 219 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,321

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.78%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 0.8% (-3.7); 7-day average —1.8% (-0.8)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 491 positives, 5 deaths, 482 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 1,429

% of population fully vaccinated: 9.45%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 9.1% (+3); 7-day average — 6.9% (+0.8)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Saturday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,780 (-661)

New deaths: 34 (-21)

New COVID-19 tests: 81,668 (-10,588)

Total cases: 1,185,447

Total deaths: 20,494

Total tests: 18,069,753

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 772,410 — or 6.06% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 2,626,668

Hospitalizations: 1,353 (-40)

People in ICU: 312 (-24)

People on ventilators: 160 (-14)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 20-26): 2.7% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday night:

U.S.: 28,554,167 cases, 511,994 deaths, recoveries N/A





28,554,167 cases, 511,994 deaths, recoveries N/A World: 113,746,166 cases, 2,524,133 deaths, 64,211,178 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

