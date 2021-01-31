Belleville Public Library to reopen after nearly a year of COVID closure

The Belleville Public Library main branch will reopen its doors to the public for the first time in nearly a year.

Library Director Lee Spearman confirmed earlier this week that the library, 121 E. Washington, will open with limited hours on March 1.

The library had been closed to the public since late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be open to users from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The curbside service that’s been offered since the library’s closure will continue, Spearman said.

“All areas of the library will be open and masks will be required,’’ Spearman said. “At 12:30 p.m. the doors on those days will be locked and from 1-5 p.m we’ll take appointments.’’

Spearman said the library hopes to extend its hours as time goes on.

“We’re not going to rush. We’re going to start with these hours for a couple of weeks and see how things go,’’ he said. “If things go well, we’ll consider extending our hours.’’

For more information, call the Belleville Public Library at 618-234-0441