Millstadt woman killed in St. Louis hit-and-run remembered for her ‘fun’ personality

A 48-year-old Millstadt woman was fatally struck by a car in a hit-and-run in south St. Louis on Friday night.

Tiffany Kurkjian was hit while walking with friends in the area of Lemp Avenue and Arsenal Street at 11:51 p.m., according to police statements reported by St. Louis media outlets and her family.

A 45-year-old man also was struck by the gray or silver 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been announced. A spokesman for the St. Louis Police Department could not be reached for additional comment on Saturday.

Tonya Merryman, a sister of Tiffany Kurkjian, said she and her family “have faith in the St. Louis Police Department to find justice” in this case.

Merryman described her sister’s personality as “fun and hilarious.”

“She was the life of the party,” Merryman said of Tiffany.

Tiffany Kurkjian Provided

Tiffany, as well as other family members, helped her father, “Manny” Kurkjian, operate the former Mallo’s Bakery on North 47th Street in Belleville.

The bakery closed in 2010 and Manny Kurkjian died in 2013.

“She was a hard worker,” Merryman said of Tiffany, who was working at Crestview Senior Living in St. Louis.

Merryman said Tiffany and their father both adored West Highland terriers.

“She loved Westies,” said Merryman, who added that Tiffany took care of her father’s Westie named Simba, who died last fall at 15.