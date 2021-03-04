Off-duty police officer involved in traffic crash in East St. Louis

An off duty Centreville police officer was involved in a two-car crash at the intersection of Illinois 157 south and State Street in East St. Louis Wednesday.

He and another person were transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

Illinois State Police Trooper Sgt. Christopher Watson said ISP was called to the scene at 2:19 p.m. The intersection was partially closed for the investigation., but all lanes were reopened at approximately 3:23 p.m, he said.

Police did not release the direction of travel for the vehicles and did not say whether speed was a factor.

No further information was immediately available.