Sandoval woman struck Sunday morning after climbing out of a moving car’s sun roof

A 19-year-old Sandoval woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after she climbed out of the sun roof of a car.

Victoria Lyons was riding with driver Morgan Witthaus, 18 of Centralia, and fellow passenger, Andy Vonburg, 20 of Sandoval on Noltings Rd. near Illinois Route 177 in Washington County, according to Illinois State Police District 13. Around 1:25 a.m., Lyons reportedly climbed out the sun roof of a 2006 Mitsubishi, slid down the hood and was struck by the car.

Lyons was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Neither Witthaus nor Vonburg sustained any injuries.

No charges have been filed yet.