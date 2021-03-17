Salaries of East Alton Wood River School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of East Alton Wood River School District employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was District Superintendent John Pearson, who was paid $148,033, according to records provided to the BND from the district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Principal Leigh Robinson was the second-highest earner, bringing in $106,213, the records show.

Assistant Principal Kevin Gockel was third with a salary of $89,381.

Two teachers at the school district were the fourth- and fifth-highest earners in 2020. Lisa Woodman was paid $84,402 and Donna Blackwell was paid $83,302.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.