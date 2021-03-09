Metro-East News
Three injured, traffic shut down after multi-car crash on I-64 near East St. Louis
Three people were taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 at the Washington Park exit.
Traffic has been jammed for as far as the eye can see from the scene of the accident.
Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said police are still on scene. All he could confirm was that three vehicles were involved and three people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
Illinois State Police received the first call reporting the accident at 11:53 a.m. A press release issued a short time later said that all westbound lanes of I-64 would blocked for “several hours” and that traffic would be diverted onto Illinois 111.
Comments