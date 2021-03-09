Three injured, traffic shut down after multi-car crash on I-64 near East St. Louis

One of the vehicles involved in a collision on west bound Interstate 64 just past Illinois state route 111 in Washington Park. Traffic was being diverted onto Illinois 111 and Interstate 255 while Illinois State Police investigated the collision Tuesday afternoon. dholtmann@bnd.com

Three people were taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 at the Washington Park exit.

Traffic has been jammed for as far as the eye can see from the scene of the accident.

Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said police are still on scene. All he could confirm was that three vehicles were involved and three people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Illinois State Police received the first call reporting the accident at 11:53 a.m. A press release issued a short time later said that all westbound lanes of I-64 would blocked for “several hours” and that traffic would be diverted onto Illinois 111.