Two southwest Illinois men charged with criminal sexual abuse against juveniles

Two Centralia men have been arrested and charged with criminal sexual abuse, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Marion County State’s Attorney Timothy Hudspeth on Thursday charged Wilton Nicholas Herrera-Lopez, 25 with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and Kevin Josue Herrera-Guzman, 19, with one count of criminal sexual abuse, the release stated.

Herrera-Lopez is alleged to have, in February, committed an act of sexual penetration with two separate juveniles between the ages of 13-17 when the defendant was at least 5 years older than the victimes, according to the release.

Herrera-Guzman is accused of committing an act of sexual penetration with a juvenile between the ages of 13-17 when the defendant was less than 5 years older than the victim, the release stated..

Centralia Police Department asked the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation on March 1 to lead the investigation after receiving a report of criminal sexual assault that happened in the 100 block of East Broadway Street in February.

Herrera-Lopez and Herrera-Guzman were both taken into custody without incident on March 9, according to the release. Both are being held in jail, with Herrera-Lopez’s bond set at $35,000 and Herrera- Guzman’s bond set at $20,000.