Two people shot while attending a Saturday night house party in Cahokia

Two people were shot while attending a large house party on St. Nicholas Drive in Cahokia on Saturday night.

Cahokia Police Chief Dave Landmann said a 16-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man were injured. “The juvenile is in stable condition. And the male victim is expected to live,” Landmann said.

Their identities were not released.

Cahokia police were dispatched to the home at 8:12 p.m. after receiving a call reporting multiple shots fired.

“The victims were inside a residence where there was a large party going on,” the chief said. “Shots were fired into the house from across the street from the residence. And, multiple parked vehicles were hit with gunfire.”

Landmann said Saturday night police had no suspects and did not know what led to the gun violence.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.)