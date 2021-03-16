Salaries and wages of Randolph County employees added to BND Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Randolph County employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was County Engineer Mike Riebeling, who was paid $126,958 according to records provided to the BND from the county through a Freedom of Information Act request.

James Kelly, a public defender with the county, was the second-highest earner, bringing in $106,544, the records show.

Assistant County Engineer Phil Wingerter was third on the list with a salary of $103,851.

The fourth-highest earner was Sheriff Shannon Wolff who was paid $93,752 by the county in 2020. The fifth-highest earner was Assistant State’s Attorney Beth Heaton who was paid $92,423.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay re