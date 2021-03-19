Woman walking on Illinois 13 in Marissa Township struck and killed by pickup truck

A 22-year-old New Athens woman walking on Illinois 13 in Marissa Township was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Friday, according to the Illinois State Police.

The pedestrian was identified as McKaylynn M. Crowl of Van Buren Street. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said she was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:06 a.m.

The accident happened at 3:27 a.m. on Illinois 13 at Hotz Road.

The preliminary investigation shows that Crowl was walking west on the highway, state police said in a press release. The pickup also was traveling west, and its driver did not see Crowl in time to avoid her, state police said. The driver, Candice L.W. Barton, 29, of Marissa, refused medical treatment, the release stated.

No further information was released as state police continue their investigation.