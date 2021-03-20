Fire extensively damages Freeburg home built about 120 years ago

A fire caused extensive damage to a home built about 120 years ago in Freeburg on Saturday, the fire chief said.

Nobody was injured in the fire and the family was not home at the time of the fire, Freeburg fire chief Hans Mueller said.

Mueller said firefighters were able to rescue one of the family’s dogs but another dog died.

The police department called in the fire at 12:09 p.m. and reported flames coming from the windows of the home at 8 S. Belleville St., which is next to the post office.

“When we got here, there were heavy fire conditions,” Mueller said.

The residents rented the home and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross and the Freeburg Food and Clothing Bank.

“We don’t have a cause yet at this time,” Mueller said.

Firefighters have talked to the residents and the building owner in an effort to find out how the fire started, he said.

Smithton, New Athens and St. Libory firefighters responded to fire alarms and Signal Hill firefighters stood by as backup. Freeburg also received help from Mascoutah, East Side and O’Fallon fire departments, Mueller said.