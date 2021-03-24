Crews rescue driver from overturned truck on I-64 ramp

First responders rescued a truck driver after a tractor-trailer flipped on the Kingshighway exit from westbound Interstate 64 Wednesday morning, according to media and police reports.

The condition of the driver was not immediately available.

Channel 2-KTVI aired video of firefighters and paramedics helping the driver.

Illinois State Police issued a traffic alert warning motorists to avoid the area.

“The ramp will be shut down for an extended amount of time,” state police said in a Facebook post.

Traffic on I-64 was flowing at a regular pace.

State troopers are investigating the accident.