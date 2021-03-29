Salaries and wages of Cahokia School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Cahokia School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was District Superintendent Arnett Harvey, who was paid $203,061 according to records provided to the BND from the school district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Harvey was appointed superintendent in 2019 after serving as the district’s chief financial officer for roughly 25 years.

Director of Special Education Vicki Breckel was the second-highest earner employed by the school district, bringing in $119,360, the records show.

Cahokia High School Head Principal Valeska Hill was third on the list with a salary of $113,203.

The district’s fourth-highest earner was Cahokia Academic and Character Development Center Principal Phyllis Boyd, who was paid $99,042. The fifth-highest earner was Special Education Supervisor Kelly Richards who earned $98,138.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.