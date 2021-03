Metro-East News Ascend’s fairview Heights, Il cannabis dispensary could serve up to 1,000 clients daily March 25, 2021 12:52 PM

Ascend Wellness Holdings, a multi-state cannabis operator, opened its newest dispensary in Fairview Heights, IL and second in Metro-East. With 5,000 square-feet of retail space, the dispensary could serve as many as 1,000 customers a day.