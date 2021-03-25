Washington County man seriously injured when truck runs into ditch

An Okawville man was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries after his truck left the road and crashed into a ditch Thursday, Illinois State Police said.

Benjamin W. Meier, 74, was headed northbound on Illinois 127 near Connecticut Road, south of Nashville, when his Peterbilt semi-trailer left the road and crashed into a deep embankment, according to an ISP release.

State police do not know why the truck left the pavement. The crash occurred at about 10:23 a.m. Thursday.

Meier was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries, police said.