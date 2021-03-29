Air Force’s highest-ranking female tells East St. Louis youth ‘the sky’s not the limit’

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, visited the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis on March 25 to inspire teenage girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee, a six-time Olympic medalist, guided Van Ovost on a tour of the facility before they joined a group of 18 middle school and high school girls in the gym for an informal discussion.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Van Ovost detailed the obstacles she faced to become a test pilot and, eventually, got behind the controls of more than 30 aircraft in the Air Force’s inventory, including fighters.

She also shared her perspective on being the highest-ranking woman in the Department of Defense.

“Firsts are important, because they show us something can be done, and it’s hard to be what you can’t see,” said Van Ovost. “Being the Department of Defense’s only woman four-star general is not a distinction I want. I would be thrilled if there were 20 others.”

Van Ovost was joined by Staff Sgt. Nia Crews, 54th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, who contributed her own story to the discussion.

Crews enlisted in the Air Force in 2013 in the security forces career field. After realizing she’d like to do something else, she cross-trained to become a flight attendant.

“To be able to have the opportunity to become a flight attendant and be exposed to the aviation community was a true blessing,” said Crews.

She also explained the importance of STEM within her career field as they utilize iPads and use math to ensure the aircraft is balanced properly.

“The sky is definitely not the limit, and a box is not either,” said Crews. “Never let someone box you in or say that you have to do this. Just stay true to yourself.”

Van Ovost emphasized the importance of STEM career fields for women.

“STEM is the great equalizer,” she said. “It presents a level playing field that doesn’t favor men or women, age or race. It favors problem-solvers and diverse thinkers.”

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center emphasizes the importance of STEM careers while investing in the individual lives and dreams of each child to help them “win in life.”

More about Joyner-Kersee

Joyner-Kersee established the JJK Foundation and recreation center to encourage youth in her hometown to “dare to dream” and “win in life.”

Born and raised in East St. Louis, Joyner-Kersee won six Olympic medals, is the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in the heptathlon, the first African American woman to win an Olympic Medal in the long jump, and the first woman to score 7,000 points in the heptathlon.

“I want to encourage you all to be the best you can be,” she said.