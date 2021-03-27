Severe storms, large hail expected Saturday evening in much of southwest IL

National Weather Service St. Louis

Severe storms, strong winds and a hail are expected to develop this evening in the metro-east, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms are expected to move into the metro-east at around 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening, and officials with the weather service say winds could reach up to 60 miles per hour or greater with hail expected up to and over one inch in diameter. Frequent lightning is also expected.

The weather service also warned of a low possibility of a tornado.

The storms are expected to subside at around 10 p.m.