Salaries and wages of Madison School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Madison School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was Madison Senior High School Principal Juan Gardner, who was paid $105,080, according to records provided to the BND from the district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Bernard Long Elementary School Principal Terrien Fennoy was the second-highest earner employed by the district, bringing in $104,310, the records show.

Madison Jr. High Principal Darnell Marshall was third on the list with a salary of $95,000.

The fourth-highest earner was Madison Student Support Center Principal Karen Missey, who earned $91,646. The fifth-highest earner was former Assistant Principal Nathaniel Porter who earned $73,440.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.