$4.1 million project will add lanes to portion of Frank Scott Parkway in O’Fallon

St. Clair County board members approved moving forward with a $4.1 million project to widen two portions of Frank Scott Parkway to five lanes at a recent meeting.

The project, which was unanimously approved by the county board, will improve a 1.7-mile portion of Frank Scott Parkway and Thouvenot Lane that runs from Old Collinsville Road to North Green Mount Road. The stretch of highway will be widened to five lanes, one of which will be a two-way left-turn lane.

Three new lanes, including a turn lane, will be added on to the north side of Thouvenot Lane from Bristol Hill Drive to just West of Hartman Lane.

At a recent county transportation committee meeting, county engineer Norm Etling said the project will cost roughly $4.1 million, $4 million of which will come from the county’s highway revenue bond series set to cover construction. Another $110,000 will come from the county’s highway fund and will cover appraisal cost and other services.

Etling said a future phase of the project will expand further east of North Green Mount Road.

Construction on the portion of the roadway is expected to begin this year, but no specific date has been given. Etling did not respond to a request for comment on the timeline of the project.

The project won’t be the first time the road has been widened in the area. In 2016, the county widened the Frank Scott Parkway intersections at Old Collinsville Road, Hartmann Lane and North Green Mount Road.