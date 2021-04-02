Man killed when SUV overturns at Rieder Road exit of Interstate 64 in St. Clair County

A 26-year-old man was killed early Friday when his SUV went off the Rieder Road exit of Interstate 64 and overturned, according to the Illinois State Police.

Dakota M. Jensen of Perrottet Drive, Mascoutah, was pronounced dead at 4:15 a.m., said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

State police said Jensen was traveling east when the accident happened. He took the Rieder Road exit of I-64 in Shiloh Valley Township, and his SUV went off the roadway on the right. He apparently ``over corrected” and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, overturning several times and ejecting Jensen, state police said.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

A 26-year-old Mascoutah man was killed early Friday on Interstate- 64 when he went off the road and overcorrcted his vehicle.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. Identified the victim as Dakota M. Jensen of Mascoutah.Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene at

The accident happened on Interstate 64 eastbound at Rieder Road, Shiloh Valley.

According to information released in an Illinois State Police press release, Jensen was traveling east on Interstate 64 near Rieder Road and his vehicle left the roadway on the right hand aside.

Jensen over corrected his vehicle and then his vehicle went off the road on the left hand side.The vehicle overturned several times and Jensen, the only occupant in the vehicle, was ejected, Illinois State Police said.