Centreville police ask Illinois State Police to investigate “officer-involved death”

The Centreville Police Department has asked the Illinois State Police to investigate ``an officer-involved death” of a man following a disturbance on Alcoa Drive on Friday night.

Diwone Wallace, 24, of the 3900 block of Alcoa Drive in Centreville Township, was pronounced dead at 7:23 p.m. Friday in the emergency room at Touchette Regional Hospital, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Centreville police would not discuss details and referred questions to the Illinois State Police.

Illinois State Police issued a press release Saturday confirming that Centreville police asked the Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 6 to ``investigate an officer-involved death.”

“The incident occurred on April 2, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Alcoa Drive in Centreville,” said the press release from state Trooper Della Garcia.

Investigators “are actively working this investigation and the investigation is in its infancy,” the release stated.

No other details were released.

State police are asking anyone with information or who was in the area at the time of the incident to call them at (618) 571-4124 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.