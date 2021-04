A 93-year-old Swansea woman named Delores is missing.

The Swansea Police and Fire Department are on the scene looking for Delores. She was last seen walking from the Bradford Place Senior Living Facility at 1463 Benchmark Ct. in Swansea. She was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and gray shoes.

If located, contact the Swansea Police at 911 or 618-234-8114.