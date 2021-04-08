One person killed, two others injured in collision of pickup and car in Clinton County

One person was killed and two others were injured when a pickup truck and car collided Wednesday night on U.S. 50 near Illinois 127 in Clinton County, Illinois State Police said.

The driver of the truck, Arron L. Wilcox, 29, of Beckemeyer, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a state police news release. A passenger in the truck, Ozzy Youngbouer, 21, of Albers, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police stated.

The driver of the car, Shana M. Knight, 34, of Carmi, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened about 10 p.m. The pickup truck, traveling west on U.S. 50, crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck the front of the car, which was traveling east, according to the preliminary investigation.